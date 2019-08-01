Accessibility links
A Black Lady Radio Interview "'In Living Color' was a massive influence for me, as was SNL," comedian Robin Thede told us. She was named after Robin Williams and was raised with an appreciation for comedy.

She's now an executive producer and star of HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show." She joined us to talk about what makes good sketch comedy.

A Black Lady Radio Interview

1A

Robin Thede ANNE MARIE FOX hide caption

ANNE MARIE FOX

Robin Thede

ANNE MARIE FOX

Robin Thede came to prominence behind the scenes as a late-night TV comedy writer. She's written for "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" and hosted her own late-night show, and she's one of the few African American women to work as a head writer.

But as she told us, sketch comedy has always been her thing. Now, she has her chance, producing and starring in the new HBO series "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

"It's really fun to be able to push those boundaries," she said. "Somebody called the show 'raunchy' the other day and that made me very happy, because I don't think people think of that when they think of black women in comedy. [...] We get relegated to these roles that are often not very authentic, or diverse. Black women are not homogeneous."

We talked with her about the new show and what makes good sketch comedy work.