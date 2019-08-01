President William Howard Taft Wanted All Of The U.S. To Have 3 Months Of Vacation
On July 31, 1910, President William Howard Taft proposed everyone should have three months vacation every year. NPR explains why he suggested this and what the reaction was.
Correction Aug. 1, 2019
We say that President William Howard Taft got stuck in the White House bathtub. Although this is a commonly repeated story, it is actually an urban legend with no evidence to back it up.