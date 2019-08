What The Melting Of Greenland's Ice Sheet Means For Sea Levels The Greenland ice sheet is in the middle of one of its greatest melting events ever. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with climate scientist Twila Moon about what that means for sea levels and beyond.

What The Melting Of Greenland's Ice Sheet Means For Sea Levels Environment What The Melting Of Greenland's Ice Sheet Means For Sea Levels What The Melting Of Greenland's Ice Sheet Means For Sea Levels Audio will be available later today. The Greenland ice sheet is in the middle of one of its greatest melting events ever. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with climate scientist Twila Moon about what that means for sea levels and beyond. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor