Priya Parker: How Can We Create More Meaning In Our Gatherings?

You've heard it before - don't talk sex, politics, or religion with "mixed company." But Priya Parker disagrees. She says gatherings would be more meaningful if we let them get a bit uncomfortable.

Priya Parker has been a group conflict mediator for over 15 years. She has worked on racial dialogues on American campuses and peace-building projects in India, Africa, and the Arab world. She is the author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters.

Priya studied organizational design at M.I.T., public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, and political and social thought at the University of Virginia.