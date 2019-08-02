Sabine Doebel: How Can We Make Better Decisions To Help Us Live Better Lives?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode How To Be Better.

About Sabine Doebel's TED Talk

Ever wish your brain just ... worked better? Developmental cognitive scientist Sabine Doebel explains what we can do to improve our executive function to break bad habits and create better ones.

About Sabine Doebel

Sabine Doebel is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at George Mason University, where she directs the Developing Minds Lab.

Doebel conducts research with children in an effort to understand the nature of the mind. Her work focuses on how children develop cognitive abilities like controlling impulses, thinking ahead, and staying on task.