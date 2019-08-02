Brittany Packnett: What Are Meaningful Ways To Help Build Your Confidence?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode How To Be Better.

About Brittany Packnett's TED Talk

How do you build confidence, when the world has taught you not to be confident? Activist Brittany Packnett talks about confidence in her own personal journey as a woman of color.

About Brittany Packnett

Brittany Packnett is an activist and co-host of the podcast Pod Save The People.

In 2014, following the shooting of Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, Brittany Packnett became involved in the organizing protests against police brutality. In response, she was appointed to the Ferguson Commission to conduct a thorough study of the region's social and economic conditions. Later, she was appointed to President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Brittany is also the co-founder of Campaign Zero, a police reform campaign. She was previously the executive director for Teach for America in St. Louis.

Her upcoming book is called We Are Like Those Who Dream. Brittany is an alum of Washington University in St. Louis and American University.