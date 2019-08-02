Accessibility links
Kelly McGonical: Can We Reframe The Way We Think About Stress? Stress is an unpleasant emotion — but does it have an upside? Health psychologist Kelly McGonigal says adjusting the way you think about stress can actually change the way your body responds to it.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR and TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode How To Be Better.

About Kelly McGonigal TED Talk

Stress is an unpleasant emotion — but does it have an upside? Health psychologist Kelly McGonigal says adjusting the way you think about stress can actually change the way your body responds to it.

About Kelly McGonigal

Kelly McGonigal is an author, psychologist, and educator. She holds positions in both the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the School of Medicine, where she develops studies that help people become happier and healthier.

She has written several books, including The Upside of Stress and The Joy of Movement.

She received a BA in Psychology and a BS in Mass Communication from Boston University and her PhD from Stanford University.

