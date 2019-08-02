Small Plane Lands On Washington Street

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a busy street in Washington state. No one was injured.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Washington State Trooper Clint Thompson thought he knew what he was looking at. The aircraft coming in low was obviously some model or drone, but the plane kept getting bigger. It wasn't a toy, and it was coming in for an emergency landing on the highway.

KOMO News reports the trooper turned on his emergency lights and cleared away traffic. The unharmed pilot touched down in a straight stretch of road and stopped safely at a red light.

