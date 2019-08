Will Hurd Won't Seek Reelection The only black Republican in the U.S. House, Will Hurd, won't seek reelection. The 41-year old represents a key Texas swing district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Will Hurd Won't Seek Reelection Politics Will Hurd Won't Seek Reelection Will Hurd Won't Seek Reelection Audio will be available later today. The only black Republican in the U.S. House, Will Hurd, won't seek reelection. The 41-year old represents a key Texas swing district along the U.S.-Mexico border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor