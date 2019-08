U.S. In Awkward Position As Japan And South Korea Escalate Trade Spat A trade spat between Japan and South Korea escalated when Tokyo scratched Seoul off its list of preferred trade partners. The feud between two U.S. allies in Asia puts the U.S. in an awkward position.

A trade spat between Japan and South Korea escalated when Tokyo scratched Seoul off its list of preferred trade partners. The feud between two U.S. allies in Asia puts the U.S. in an awkward position.