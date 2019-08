Turtle Embryos May Play A Role In Determining Sex Scientists have found that turtle embryos can play a role in determining their own sex, which could help their species guard against climate change.

Turtle Embryos May Play A Role In Determining Sex

Audio will be available later today.

Scientists have found that turtle embryos can play a role in determining their own sex, which could help their species guard against climate change.