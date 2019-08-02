Metallica Scares Off Cougar

A woman walking her dog in the woods on Vancouver Island, Canada was being stalked by a cougar. She played Metallica on her phone to scare it away.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sorry to wake you up like this, but a Canadian woman turned to this Metallica song in a time of need. Dee Gallant was walking her dog and realized she was being stalked.

DEE GALLANT: Get out of here - bad kitty.

GREENE: Yeah, it was a cougar staring her down. So she pulled out her phone, prayed to the gods of metal and pressed play. The cougar; not a fan - more of a jazz cat. It ran off. And Gallant says, the band saved my life.

