Trump's Judicial Legacy President Trump has now appointed nearly one in four of all federal circuit court judges, cementing an important part of his legacy. The picks are far less diverse than his predecessor's.

Trump's Judicial Legacy Law Trump's Judicial Legacy President Trump has now appointed nearly one in four of all federal circuit court judges, cementing an important part of his legacy. The picks are far less diverse than his predecessor's. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor