Accessibility links
Trump Drops John Ratcliffe As Pick For Director Of National Intelligence The president's Republican allies in the Senate never appeared to warm up to the Texas congressman and press reports suggested he'd overstated his terrorism-fighting qualifications.
NPR logo Trump Abruptly Drops John Ratcliffe As DNI Nominee Amid Political Headwinds

National Security

Trump Abruptly Drops John Ratcliffe As DNI Nominee Amid Political Headwinds

Enlarge this image

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, won't be President Trump's nominee to serve as director of national intelligence after all, Trump said on Friday. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, won't be President Trump's nominee to serve as director of national intelligence after all, Trump said on Friday.

Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump abruptly dropped his intention to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to serve as director of national intelligence on Friday.

Coolness from Senate Republicans and reports in the press about past overstatements about Ratcliffe's record appear to have prompted the White House to calculate that it was wiser to cut bait now than try to press ahead against those headwinds.

Trump wrote on Twitter that Ratcliffe had been treated "unfairly" in media coverage and that he'd told the congressman it might be easier to just stay in the House.

Trump also wrote that he would announce another nominee to become director of national intelligence "shortly."

The position is to become vacant with the resignation of Dan Coats, with whom Trump never developed a rapport.

Tensions between the president and the intelligence community also appear to have worsened over the Ratcliffe episode, as people in the spy world made clear via the newspaper coverage how unqualified they believed he is and how unwelcome he would be atop the sprawling alphabet soup of domestic and foreign spy agencies.