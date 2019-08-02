Weekly Wrap: Unpaid Coal Miners, Looming Streaming Wars, Plus What's Up With The Fed?

Coal miners in Harlan County, Ky., camped out on train tracks this week to protest lack of payment from a coal company that declared bankruptcy earlier this summer. Is this part of a larger trend in the coal industry? There's a lot of new streaming content coming down the pipeline, and it's going to mean more subscriptions for viewers. Plus, what does the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates indicate about the economy? Sam is joined this week by NPR TV critic Eric Deggans and Code Switch correspondent Karen Grigsby Bates.

