The News Roundup for August 2, 2019

It was another busy week in U.S. politics before Congress takes a month-long summer break, with Democratic presidential hopefuls facing off in two nights of debates in Detroit.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked election security bills in the face of concerns about Russia meddling in upcoming votes, prompting Democrats to give him the nickname "Moscow Mitch."

The American Civil Liberties Union alleged in a court action that the Trump administration has separated more than 900 children from their immigrant parents in the year after a court ruling ordered the practice severely curtailed.

Overseas, meanwhile, Ethiopia's government announced the country had planted 350 million trees in a single day in an effort to combat deforestation and climate change.

The Trump administration moved to sanction Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the government's primary emissary, two weeks after he visited the UN in New York and sat for multiple interviews with U.S. media.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they plan to have no more than two children, citing concern for the environment and the future the next generation will inherit.

We were joined for the domestic news hour by Ed O'Keefe of CBS News, Politico's Anita Kumar, Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason, and Nancy Marshall-Genzer of Marketplace.

For the international hour, we spoke with The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, Rosiland Jordan of Al Jazeera, and Washington Post opinion editor Christian Caryl.