Anthony Anderson Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Anderson's initials are A.A., which made us think of Double-A baseball. Anderson plays sitcom dad Dre Johnson on Black-ish and also hosts ABC's To Tell the Truth.

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor Anthony Anderson On Minor League Baseball

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Anthony Anderson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There are dads, good dads and great dads — but the greatest dads are sitcom dads. America's reigning sitcom dad is Dre Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson on Black-ish. Anderson is a veteran actor and stand-up comic who also hosts ABC's To Tell the Truth.

Anderson's initials are A.A., which made us think of Double-A baseball. We'll ask him three questions about the minor leagues. Click the audio link above to see how he does.

