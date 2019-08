What Hong Kong's Turmoil Means For Taiwan Hong Kong's turmoil reverberates among Taiwanese. Many have a sense dread that as Hong Kong goes, so goes Taiwan. Others are less bothered, believing that China will leave well enough alone.

What Hong Kong's Turmoil Means For Taiwan Asia What Hong Kong's Turmoil Means For Taiwan What Hong Kong's Turmoil Means For Taiwan Audio will be available later today. Hong Kong's turmoil reverberates among Taiwanese. Many have a sense dread that as Hong Kong goes, so goes Taiwan. Others are less bothered, believing that China will leave well enough alone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor