At Least 15 Killed In El Paso Shooting; 21-Year-Old Suspect In Custody

Updated at 6:30 p.m. ET

At least 15 people are dead in a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center on Saturday morning, The Associated Press reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Officials identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, according to the AP.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Robert Gomez said a white man was taken into custody without incident.

Videos are circulating of what appears to be the apprehension, and they match surveillance images of a man walking into a building with a raised rifle. Gomez said police are still investigating the motive.

He said no law enforcement agents fired their weapons during the confrontation.

Gomez said that most of the victims were wounded at the Walmart, which is next door to the Cielo Vista Mall.

"People have died – and there are a number of people injured," he told reporters.

Gomez said authorities are expecting to have more information at another news conference scheduled for Saturday evening local time. The governor, mayor and others are to participate.

Police spokesman Enrique Carrillo had told NPR that one suspect is in custody.

"At one point, we had three people detained, but now there's just one male suspect in custody," Carrillo said.

He added that there are no other suspected shooters and that "there is no imminent threat."

Walmart tweeted that the company is cooperating with officials and extended prayers to those affected.

Gomez said law enforcement, which includes Border Patrol, FBI and SWAT officers, are clearing the area of bystanders and "ruling out that no one is a suspect."

"We won't rule out multiple [suspects] until we have a concrete investigation based on all the facts ... so it can change," Gomez told reporters.

Mayor Dee Margo called the incident a tragedy in an emotional CNN appearance.

"It is a tragedy beyond tragedies, and I would not ever have expected it here, and I'm just torn up about it," Margo said.

Late Saturday afternoon, President Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and said "reports are very bad, many killed." He pledged "total support of Federal Government."

Earlier in the day, officials said they had received reports of multiple shooters at multiple locations at the busy shopping complex near the Cielo Vista Mall.

"Scene is still active," police wrote on Twitter around noon, urging people to stay away as "police [are] conducting a search of a very large area."

Enrique Duenas Aguilar, a fire department spokesman, told NPR that 18 people were transported to local hospitals. There are no confirmed reports on the number of casualties.

Aguilar also said that all of the surrounding businesses, including the Cielo Vista Mall, are on lockdown.

Mistey Garcia, who works at a nearby restaurant, said people were instructed to shelter in place.

"Right now, we're all told to stay in the back, away from the windows, and we're watching the news quietly," she told ABC News earlier Saturday.

Another restaurant employee, Adrian Loera, said Walmart employees ran for their lives, seeking shelter at nearby businesses.

"They're just hidden away in the banquet room over there, and they're calling their loved ones, either trying to get a ride home or trying to get out of here," Loera said.

Officials first alerted the public to the active-shooter situation at 11:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.