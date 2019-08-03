El Paso Police Respond To Active Shooter At Walmart

Updated at 2:47 p.m. ET

Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding to "multi reports of multiple shooters" near a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall, according to department officials.

"Scene is still active," police wrote on Twitter, urging people to stay away as "police [are] conducting a search of a very large area."

Enrique Duenas Aguilar, a fire department spokesman, told NPR that shots were fired outside of the Walmart "and the suspected shooter went inside the store."

Aquilar said that all of the surrounding businesses, including the Cielo Vista Mall, are on lockdown.

There are no confirmed reports on the number of casualties.

Mistey Garcia, who works at a nearby restaurant, said people were instructed to shelter in place.

"Right now, we're all told to stay in the back, away from the windows, and we're

watching the news quietly," she told ABC News.

Another restaurant employee, Adrian Loera, said Walmart employees ran for their lives, seeking shelter at nearby businesses.

"They're just hidden away in the banquet room over there, and they're calling their loved ones, either trying to get a ride home or trying to get out of here," Loera said.

Officials first alerted the public to the active shooter situation at 11:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.