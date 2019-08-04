9 Killed, At Least 16 Injured In Shooting In Dayton, Ohio

In the second mass shooting in less than 24 hours in the United States, police confirm that nine people were killed and at least 16 injured early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.

The shooter was killed by police officers.

"This is unheard of and very sad and very tragic evening," a police spokesperson told reporters shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

He said 16 people were hospitalized that officials "are aware of" and are in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.