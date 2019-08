Protesters In Hong Kong And Moscow On Their Motivations Two major cities on different continents continue to have demonstrators taking to their streets. Two people, one in Hong Kong and one in Moscow, tell us why they're protesting.

Protesters In Hong Kong And Moscow On Their Motivations World Protesters In Hong Kong And Moscow On Their Motivations Protesters In Hong Kong And Moscow On Their Motivations Audio will be available later today. Two major cities on different continents continue to have demonstrators taking to their streets. Two people, one in Hong Kong and one in Moscow, tell us why they're protesting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor