Hannah Brown On 'The Bachelorette' The Bachelorette season finale gave last week's Democratic presidential debate a run for its money, at least with the ratings. Hannah Brown talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Hannah Brown On 'The Bachelorette' Television Hannah Brown On 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown On 'The Bachelorette' Audio will be available later today. The Bachelorette season finale gave last week's Democratic presidential debate a run for its money, at least with the ratings. Hannah Brown talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor