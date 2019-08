Volunteers Help In El Paso In the aftermath of the shooting in El Paso, the police department tweeted "Blood needed urgently." Hundreds of people showed up to donate.

Volunteers Help In El Paso National Volunteers Help In El Paso Volunteers Help In El Paso Audio will be available later today. In the aftermath of the shooting in El Paso, the police department tweeted "Blood needed urgently." Hundreds of people showed up to donate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor