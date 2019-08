After Shootings, Focus Turns To Trump Administration's Gun Policies President Trump has ordered that the American flag be lowered at the White House, federal buildings and military installations in honor of the victims of this weekend's two mass shootings.

After Shootings, Focus Turns To Trump Administration's Gun Policies National After Shootings, Focus Turns To Trump Administration's Gun Policies After Shootings, Focus Turns To Trump Administration's Gun Policies Audio will be available later today. President Trump has ordered that the American flag be lowered at the White House, federal buildings and military installations in honor of the victims of this weekend's two mass shootings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor