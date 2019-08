Iran Detains Another Tanker As Tensions Remain High Iran says it seized an Iraqi oil tanker and its crew in the Persian Gulf, for allegedly smuggling fuel. It's the third such incident in two weeks, and comes amid rising U.S.-Iranian tensions.

