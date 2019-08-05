Trump Calls For 'Strong Background Checks' Following El Paso and Dayton Shootings

President Trump will deliver remarks this morning from the White House in response to the deadly shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton that killed 29 people.

In what might be a preview of his speech, Trump, in a series of tweets called on Congress to pass gun control legislation, saying the victims shouldn't die in vain.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying...this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted.

"We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump concluded.

The alleged shooter in El Paso is believed to be the author of an anti-immigrant manifesto. It's not clear why, in the wake of that, Trump is now talking about linking gun legislation with immigration reform. Those have been two of the most politically intractable issues in recent years, with bipartisan efforts ultimately failing.

In a later tweet, Trump seemed to blame the media for the rise in mass shootings. "Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years," Trump wrote.