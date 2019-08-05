'Do Something!' Americans Grieve, Get Angry After More Mass Shootings

Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. once wrote, "Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." Dangerous, of course, because it numbs us from doing anything about the troubles of the world.

In 2019, more cities are feeling the deadly effects of sincere malice and conscientious animosity.

El Paso and Dayton learned that the hard way this weekend: dozens of people are dead and wounded after shootings at a Walmart along the U.S.-Mexico border and a downtown nightclub district.

The time for sincere ignorance is over: Americans are demanding action against violent extremism in all its forms, whether the killer claims to be a soldier of God or a standard-bearer of whiteness.

They're both wrong, of course, but why do they think this? These ideas spread online, but how? And if we know where they spread, why haven't we stopped them yet?

As the nation reels from a weekend of more mass shootings, we talked with The New York Times' Charlie Warzel, former FBI agent Michael German, and Jonathan Metzl, Director of Vanderbilt University's Center for Medicine, Health and Society.