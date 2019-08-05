Accessibility links
'Do Something!' Americans Grieve, Get Angry After More Mass Shootings "We have no idea what the role of mental illness is," Vanderbilt professor Jonathan Metzl said about mass shootings. "And so it seems to me like a code word and a distraction and a deflection."

We spoke with Metzl, former FBI agent Michael German and The New York Times' Charlie Warzel about the response to a deadly weekend in El Paso and Dayton.

'Do Something!' Americans Grieve, Get Angry After More Mass Shootings

People gather for a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting that occurred overnight in Dayton, Ohio. In the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours a gunman left nine dead and another 27 wounded after only a minute of shooting. MATTHEW HATCHER/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

People gather for a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting that occurred overnight in Dayton, Ohio. In the second mass shooting in the U.S. within 24 hours a gunman left nine dead and another 27 wounded after only a minute of shooting.

Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. once wrote, "Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." Dangerous, of course, because it numbs us from doing anything about the troubles of the world.

In 2019, more cities are feeling the deadly effects of sincere malice and conscientious animosity.

El Paso and Dayton learned that the hard way this weekend: dozens of people are dead and wounded after shootings at a Walmart along the U.S.-Mexico border and a downtown nightclub district.

The time for sincere ignorance is over: Americans are demanding action against violent extremism in all its forms, whether the killer claims to be a soldier of God or a standard-bearer of whiteness.

They're both wrong, of course, but why do they think this? These ideas spread online, but how? And if we know where they spread, why haven't we stopped them yet?

As the nation reels from a weekend of more mass shootings, we talked with The New York Times' Charlie Warzel, former FBI agent Michael German, and Jonathan Metzl, Director of Vanderbilt University's Center for Medicine, Health and Society.