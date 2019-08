Where The U.S. Stands On Background Checks In Relation To Gun Policy NPR's Audie Cornish talks with professor Adam Winkler of UCLA Law, about the status of background check measures passed by the U.S. House earlier this year and what impact such legislation might have.

