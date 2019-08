Pakistan Tests A Plastic Bag Ban In Islamabad On Aug. 14, Pakistan will become the latest country to ban single-use plastic bags. The nation uses 55 billion bags a year, and many wind up clogging rivers and littering the countryside.

On Aug. 14, Pakistan will become the latest country to ban single-use plastic bags. The nation uses 55 billion bags a year, and many wind up clogging rivers and littering the countryside.