Get 3 Hot Dogsssss For $1 When You Fill Up With Gasssss

A woman at a filling station in Kansas thought some kind of nature show was playing on the video screen above her pump. Then she realized it was an actual snake behind the screen.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nowadays, when you're filling up your gas tank, you can distract yourself by watching whatever videos play on a screen above the pump - weather, sports, entertainment and snakes. A woman in Kansas thought that's what she was looking at while getting gas, some kind of snake video. Then she looked a little closer and realized it was an actual snake behind the touch screen. She told the attendants. The next day they disassembled the machine and got the snake out, armed with a great story.

