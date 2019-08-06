Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy

"TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM"

That was a Page One headline in The New York Times yesterday — for a few hours.

The Times reported what Mr. Trump said — that white supremacy is bad — but the headline gives the impression of him as a unifying voice on race.

The paper changed the headline for later editions after people mocked and criticized it on social media. It's just one example of an ongoing debate in many newsrooms: how to cover and describe racism.

That "R word" can be a kind of thought-stopper. It slams our minds shut and flings our emotions wide open.

If you already believe Donald Trump is racist, how does that impact the way you consume news about him?

If you don't, what's the right way to help you reconsider?

And for that matter, should the news tell you what to think, or just tell you the facts?

We dove into this vexing problem with reporters Jane Coaston of Vox, Ben Collins of NBC and Fernando Pizarro of Univision, plus Kelly McBride, a media ethicist and senior vice president of the Poynter Institute.