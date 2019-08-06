Accessibility links
Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy "The FBI agents would tell us that when we give them voice, we bring them believers also," Poynter's Kelly McBride said of her time covering white supremacists. "Balancing that was very difficult as a journalist."

We discussed the media's coverage of white supremacy with McBride, Univision's Fernando Pizarro, Jane Coaston of Vox and NBC's Ben Collins.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy

Listen · 35:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/748786625/748796641" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy

1A

Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy

Covering The Threat Of White Supremacy

Listen · 35:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/748786625/748796641" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

El Paso Police Department Sgt. Robert Gomez briefs the media on a shooting that occurred at a WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3. JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

El Paso Police Department Sgt. Robert Gomez briefs the media on a shooting that occurred at a WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3.

JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

"TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM"

That was a Page One headline in The New York Times yesterday — for a few hours.

The Times reported what Mr. Trump said — that white supremacy is bad — but the headline gives the impression of him as a unifying voice on race.

The paper changed the headline for later editions after people mocked and criticized it on social media. It's just one example of an ongoing debate in many newsrooms: how to cover and describe racism.

That "R word" can be a kind of thought-stopper. It slams our minds shut and flings our emotions wide open.

If you already believe Donald Trump is racist, how does that impact the way you consume news about him?

If you don't, what's the right way to help you reconsider?

And for that matter, should the news tell you what to think, or just tell you the facts?

We dove into this vexing problem with reporters Jane Coaston of Vox, Ben Collins of NBC and Fernando Pizarro of Univision, plus Kelly McBride, a media ethicist and senior vice president of the Poynter Institute.