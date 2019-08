The Thistle & Shamrock: From The Archives, Part 1

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Sinnott/Courtesy of the artist Joe Sinnott/Courtesy of the artist

It's a bit like browsing through a photo album where the memories are captured in sounds, not images. Join Fiona Ritchie as she delves into her archives to re-visit highlights from the past decade of radio shows featuring artists John Doyle, Peggy Seeger and Cathie Ryan.