Early Warning Signs For Dayton Shooter Following the shooting in Dayton this weekend, the focus is on whether school officials and police could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Early Warning Signs For Dayton Shooter National Early Warning Signs For Dayton Shooter Early Warning Signs For Dayton Shooter Audio will be available later today. Following the shooting in Dayton this weekend, the focus is on whether school officials and police could have done more to prevent the tragedy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor