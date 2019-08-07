Law And Order: Beekeeping Unit

The NYPD has a special beekeeping unit. They were called in to remove a swarm at the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's a fun fact - the New York Police Department has a beekeeping unit. We know this because, over the weekend, the unit was deployed after receiving a call that thousands of honeybees had been found swarming at Staten Island's St. George Ferry Terminal. The New York Times reports that the special unit made up of officers with beekeeping expertise was able to extract the bees with just one sting. Now, that is unbee-lievable (ph).

