Tensions Increase Over Kashmir India recently revoked the special legal status that the state of Kashmir enjoyed in that country. Now the Pakistani prime minister is warning this could spiral into war.

Tensions Increase Over Kashmir Asia Tensions Increase Over Kashmir Tensions Increase Over Kashmir Audio will be available later today. India recently revoked the special legal status that the state of Kashmir enjoyed in that country. Now the Pakistani prime minister is warning this could spiral into war. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor