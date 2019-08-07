'Soul. R&B. Funk.' Features A Decade Of Photos From 'The Best Seat In The House'
'Soul. R&B. Funk.' Features A Decade Of Photos From 'The Best Seat In The House'
Bruce Talamon has photographed Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Barry White, Bob Marley, Patti LaBelle ... the list goes on. A new book shows his work from 1972-1982.
Bruce W. Talamon
Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982
Hardcover, 375 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?