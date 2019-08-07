Accessibility links
Bruce Talamon has photographed Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Barry White, Bob Marley, Patti LaBelle ... the list goes on. A new book shows his work from 1972-1982.
'Soul. R&B. Funk.' Features A Decade Of Photos From 'The Best Seat In The House'

Photography

Bruce Talamon has photographed Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Barry White, Bob Marley, Patti LaBelle ... the list goes on. A new book shows his work from 1972-1982.

Bruce W. Talamon

Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982

by Bruce W. Talamon, Pearl Cleage and Reuel Golden

Hardcover, 375 pages |

purchase

Bruce W. Talamon
Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982
Bruce W. Talamon, Pearl Cleage, et al

