'I'll Ride With Him For Hours': Rep. Cummings Calls On Trump To Visit Baltimore

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings issued an emotional appeal for President Trump to visit Baltimore after the president has repeatedly attacked the congressman and his district.

"You know what, I want President Trump to come to my district," the Maryland Democrat said Wednesday at the National Press Club. "God, I want him to come, so bad."

"I want him to come and look at my entire city. I'll ride with him for hours if he asked to," Cummings added. "I want him to see all the wonderful things that are happening."

When asked whether he had been able to reach Trump with his request, Cummings replied, "I can't get to him."

NPR has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump is visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday following last weekend's the mass shootings.

In a series of tweets last month, Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" and said his district was a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Cummings' committee is investigating the Trump administration but its numerous requests for documents and testimony have largely been stonewalled.

Later in his remarks, he touched on the impact of Trump's words. "When you beat up on people who have had difficulties and challenges in their lives, it doesn't help them," said Cummings.

"We've worked hard every day," he said, "But when you have the poorest of the poor, it's difficult."