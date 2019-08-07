Accessibility links
Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist : Planet Money A notorious con artist offered Felipe an IT job. He took the job —and tried to con the con man. | Plus, listen to a full double feature all about cons here.
NPR logo

Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist

Listen · 21:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749135286/749235369" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist

Planet Money

Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist

Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist

Listen · 21:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749135286/749235369" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

The layout of the office belonging to one of Costa Rica's most notorious con artists. The IT guy at the office made these sketches to help authorities shut it down. Felipe Fernandez hide caption

toggle caption
Felipe Fernandez

The layout of the office belonging to one of Costa Rica's most notorious con artists. The IT guy at the office made these sketches to help authorities shut it down.

Felipe Fernandez

This episode is adapted from NPR's podcast Rough Translation.

In 2010, Felipe was looking for a new gig. Then an infamous con artist — who made a living scamming elderly people out of their life savings — offered him a job.

Felipe saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring justice to victims. He went undercover to con the con man, gathering intel for the authorities between his day-to-day IT tasks. What he couldn't plan for: how much danger he put himself in.

While you're here, if you're curious about the ins and outs of the economics world, subscribe to our weekly newsletter: npr.org/planetmoneynewsletter

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / Newsletter

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.