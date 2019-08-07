Episode 931: The IT Guy Vs. The Con Artist
Felipe Fernandez
This episode is adapted from NPR's podcast Rough Translation.
In 2010, Felipe was looking for a new gig. Then an infamous con artist — who made a living scamming elderly people out of their life savings — offered him a job.
Felipe saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring justice to victims. He went undercover to con the con man, gathering intel for the authorities between his day-to-day IT tasks. What he couldn't plan for: how much danger he put himself in.
