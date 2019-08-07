Psychedelic bedroom pop musician Cuco

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today.

This time around, we're joined by the musician Cuco. He got his start making music in his bedroom. He combines dreamy synths, catchy hooks and a bit of jazz trumpet to create a sleepy psychedelia vibe.

It's common for a lot of our guests to pick a song they first heard when they were in their teenage years. Cuco might be the youngest person who's joined us for this segment. He's a 21 year old from Hawthorne, California. He got a little modern on us with his song pick – a song that came out back in 2012.

So where did he get his psychedelic bedroom pop sound?

Cuco explains how Tame Impala's Feels Like We Only Go Backwards helped him visualize his career in music, and how the song helped him navigate life in high school.

Cuco will be on tour in a city near you very soon. His new album Para Mi is out now. Check out his website for more information.