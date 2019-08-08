In Kyrgyzstan, Attempt To Arrest Former President Turns Into Deadly Encounter

Kyrgyz commandos seeking the arrest of former President Almazbek Atambayev were forced back by a hail of bullets from political supporters barricaded inside his rural home near the capital Bishkek.

Gunfire from inside Atambayev's residence in Koi-Tash, south of the capital, was directed at the elite security forces during the arrest operation that began late Wednesday. At least one of the soldiers was killed and six others taken hostage, officials said. Dozens were wounded in the firefight, according to hospital officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

The security forces had reportedly pulled back after negotiating the release of the hostages and were regrouping after the deadly initial encounter.

The 62-year-old Atambayev, who served as president of the Central Asian country from 2011 to 2017, has been accused by his successor and former ally, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, of a range of crimes, including corruption and illegal land purchases.

In June, parliament voted to strip Atambayev of the immunity he had enjoyed as a former president. After the vote, he told journalists that he was "not afraid of anything in the world" and vowed to "stand to the end."

The incident only adds to the perception of instability in the impoverished former Soviet republic that remains close to Moscow. Since it became independent in 1991, land-locked Kyrgyzstan has struggled to develop amid economic and ethnic tensions that have divided the population.

In the post-independence era, two presidents have been ousted in violent revolts — Askar Akayev in the 2005 "Tulip Revolution" and Kurmanbek Bakiyev in 2010.

Since Atambayev's immunity was rescinded, he has repeatedly rebuffed requests from authorities to be questioned in connection with the corruption allegations and refused to obey a government subpoena.

In July, he met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the meeting, however, Putin spoke of the need for political stability in Kyrgyzstan and that "everyone should unite around the sitting president."

Despite Kyrgyzstan's close ties to Russia, for 13 years it hosted a U.S. military installation at Manas International Airport, near Bishkek, which was used to resupply American forces in Afghanistan. The U.S. handed back the base to the Kyrgyz military in June 2014.