U.K. Domino's Is Stockpiling Ingredients Before Brexit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some are predicting Brexit may cause chaos in Britain, but at least you'll still be able to order a pizza - at least Domino's is hoping so. In case trade is disrupted, Domino's in the U.K. is stockpiling ingredients it currently imports, like tomato sauce, pineapple and tuna. Wait a minute. I'm sorry. Forgive me for sounding judgy. But if you usually order a pineapple tuna pizza, maybe you can use this moment to try a different kind of pizza.

