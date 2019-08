Grassley Pushes Prescription Drug Bill Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is pushing for a bill to lower prescription drug prices that divides the GOP. But it may be the only way to get a bill to President Trump's desk.

Grassley Pushes Prescription Drug Bill Politics Grassley Pushes Prescription Drug Bill Grassley Pushes Prescription Drug Bill Audio will be available later today. Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is pushing for a bill to lower prescription drug prices that divides the GOP. But it may be the only way to get a bill to President Trump's desk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor