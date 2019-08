Remembering Elsa Mendoza Marquez Elsa Mendoza Marquez was killed in the El Paso shooting Saturday. Mendoza was a beloved school principal in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, where she was remembered Wednesday.

Remembering Elsa Mendoza Marquez Latin America Remembering Elsa Mendoza Marquez Remembering Elsa Mendoza Marquez Audio will be available later today. Elsa Mendoza Marquez was killed in the El Paso shooting Saturday. Mendoza was a beloved school principal in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, where she was remembered Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor