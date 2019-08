The Supreme Court's Shift On The 2nd Amendment NPR's Rachel Martin talks with New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, who says the Supreme Court has shifted its interpretation of the Second Amendment over time.

The Supreme Court's Shift On The 2nd Amendment Law The Supreme Court's Shift On The 2nd Amendment The Supreme Court's Shift On The 2nd Amendment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks with New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, who says the Supreme Court has shifted its interpretation of the Second Amendment over time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor