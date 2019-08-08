Accessibility links
'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich Journalist Michael Isikoff hosts a new podcast exploring the motivation and methods of those who promoted wild conspiracy theories about Rich, who was killed in a suspected failed robbery in 2016.
'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich

'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich

'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich

'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich

Journalist Michael Isikoff hosts a new podcast exploring the motivation and methods of those who promoted wild conspiracy theories about Rich, who was killed in a suspected failed robbery in 2016.

Ed Butowsky has filed a defamation suit against NPR and NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik for their reporting on an earlier lawsuit that claimed Butowsky was involved in a retracted Fox News story about the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. Yesterday a federal judge rejected NPR's motion to dismiss the suit, saying Butkowsky's complaint is not defective. NPR says it stands by their reporting and will defend the case vigorously.