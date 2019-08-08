'Conspiracyland' Debunks Theories About Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich
Journalist Michael Isikoff hosts a new podcast exploring the motivation and methods of those who promoted wild conspiracy theories about Rich, who was killed in a suspected failed robbery in 2016.
Ed Butowsky has filed a defamation suit against NPR and NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik for their reporting on an earlier lawsuit that claimed Butowsky was involved in a retracted Fox News story about the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. Yesterday a federal judge rejected NPR's motion to dismiss the suit, saying Butkowsky's complaint is not defective. NPR says it stands by their reporting and will defend the case vigorously.