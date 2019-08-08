DOJ Official Behind Failed Census Citizenship Question To Leave Department

John Gore, the main Justice Department official behind the Trump administration's failed push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, is set to leave the department Friday.

A person familiar with the matter tells NPR he plans to spend time with his family while he is "discerning next steps."

Gore, who has been serving as the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, is among the administration officials currently facing allegations of providing false testimony and concealing evidence as part of the lawsuits over the citizenship question.

A former partner at the law firm Jones Day before he joined the administration in 2017, Gore previously led the Civil Rights Division as its acting head. He ghostwrote the Justice Department letter to the Census Bureau that formally requested a citizenship question, which three federal courts have permanently blocked from 2020 census forms.