Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer' Ignites The Heat Of The Season

YouTube

Though it may feel like yet another summer is winding down into a low simmer of last-hurrahs and soon-t0-be-memories, Megan Thee Stallion isn't letting the party go out like that. Not on her watch!

After coining the term "hot girl summer," sparking a viral social media movement around it — fueled by her fan base of Hotties, fellow hip-hop artists and even major brands like Wendy's and Forever 21 — and attempting to trademark the phrase, the Houston rapper is putting her music where the memes are. The spirit of D'Usse-doused, warm weather debauchery lives on with Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Working a City Girls sample on the cheeky bass line, the trunk-rattler produced by Juicy J positions both Meg and Nicki as hilarious savages on the mic.

"College girl, but I'm a freak on the weekend / Eat that d*** up even when I'm goin' vegan / He be trippin' on me and I know the reason / I got to break up with my n**** every season," Meg raps on the song's third verse.

"Hot Girl Summer" marks the first time Meg has collaborated with both Nicki and Ty and is the first standalone single after the H-Town hottie's 2019 breakout mixtape, Fever. As Megan's raps and persona continue to catch on like wildfire, consider this track a major fan to her flames.